Morocco forward Rachid Alioui completes Angers move
Morocco international Rachid Alioui has joined Angers on a three-year deal from Ligue 1 rivals Nimes.
After three years with Nimes and following their relegation to Ligue 2, Alioui has sought greener pastures and will continue to play in the French top-flight next campaign.
The 27-year-old missed the early part of the 2018-19 season due to a hamstring injury, but was impressive on his return to action for the Stade des Costieres outfit with five goals in 31 outings.
The contract will keep him with Angers until 2022 and he will wear the no. 7 shirt.
Je suis très heureux de vous annoncer le nom de la première recrue scoïste.— Saïd chabane (@SadSaidchabane) July 1, 2019
Rachid Alioui nous rejoint pour trois saisons !
Bienvenue !#LaForceDuSCO pic.twitter.com/0mrbo4GqeU
On the international scene, Alioui has made 10 appearances for Morocco but he was not invited for their campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.