Morocco considering Lyon coach Bruno Genesio - sources

The Atlas Lions are understood to be considering the OL boss for the federation's vacant technical director role

In light of Bruno Genesio’s imminent departure from Olympique Lyonnais, the Moroccan federation are reportedly eyeing the 52-year-old for their vacant technical director role.

According to Ca Me Dit Sport, the North African heavyweights believe that Genesio could be an ideal replacement for recently departed Nasser Larguet.

The French manager had been given an ultimatum by club president Jean-Michel Aulas to take the side into the Coupe de final in order to secure a two-year extension to his current deal which expires imminently.

However, were defeated 3-2 by Stade Rennais in the semi-final, prompting Aulas’s declaration that the incumbent’s deal might not be renewed.

"I met with Bruno. We had agreed that if we went to the final and finished on the podium, there would be a two-year extension,” the club president told gathered journalists in April.

“I was happy to propose this renewal because I think he's done a very good job.

"Unfortunately, we will not go to the final…the decision will be made at the end of the season.”

Genesio has since stated he’ll depart OL at the end of the campaign following a tumultuous year at the club.

"For some time I have faced a negative climate, which can be a drag on the players and the club," said Genesio, after his side’s defeat by last month.

"I had a very long conversation this morning with my president, in order to tell him that I will not continue next year.

"I informed my players [and now] I'm counting on everyone to [support] the team."

Genesio represented Lyon for a decade as a player, before taking the reins as head coach in 2015.

The Atlas Lions will face southern African sides Namibia and at the , with an encounter against sandwiched in between.