Morocco and DR Congo win African School Champions Cup

The African School Champions Cup has produced its first winners. After two days of impressive football from the six participating countries, the winners have been crowned.

The young school girls of Morocco defeated South Africa 1-0 in a tension-soaked final.

It was the confidence, intelligence and charisma of the North Africans that caught the attention of the fans inside the Stade De Martyrs on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Impressive displays from Fatima Zahraa Naini – who was named as player of the tournament, and Yasmine Sioui was enough to earn them the trophy.

In the boys' category, The Democratic Republic of Congo silenced Senegal 3-1 to walk home with the diadem.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino and Caf president Patrice Motsepe were present to hand the trophies over to the winners.



Speaking to the media after the event, Infantino said the tournament “is here to stay”

The African Schools Championship is a competition organised by Fifa to support grassroots football development on the African continent.

It is expected that the next edition will have more African countries after a pilot test of six teams that included DR Congo, South Africa, Morocco, Ethiopia, Senegal and Benin Republic.

The competition, an initiative of Fifa with support from Caf, Fecofa and the UNDP kicked off on February 19, 2022.