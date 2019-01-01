Moreno pays tribute to Liverpool as five-year spell draws to a close

The 26-year-old posted fond recollections of his time with the Reds following his departure from Anfield, paying tribute to fans, players and staff

Alberto Moreno has paid tribute to and their supporters following his release, thanking them for allowing him to play "a smal part" in the club's storied history.

The former man, who spent five seasons with the Reds, was released by the club following their success last month, in which he was an unused substitute.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game-time in 2018-19, with Andrew Robertson preferred in his position, though he did feature in both the Premier League and Europe for Jurgen Klopp's men.

With limited chances however, the Spaniard has now bid farewell to Anfield as he looks to head to pastures new.

“Hi Reds," he began in a lengthy post in both English and Spanish written on his Twitter feed.

“Life goes in cycles, and mine at my beloved Liverpool FC has drawn to an end.

"Upon reaching this point, I would like to thank the entire Liverpool family: my dear teammates, with whom I have shared five marvellous years and who I will forever think of a family, and of course, the owners, directors, coaching staff, doctos, physios, kitmen, and each and every person at the club.

“Thank you for making me a better footballer and, above all, a better person; for helping me fulfil one of my childhood dreams by winning the Champions League and, in doing so, to become a small part of the history of this great club.

“My gratitude too to the city, which embraced me as one of its own from day one and which will live on in my memory whenever I look at my son, Alberto Jr., a Liverpudlian himself.

Article continues below

"Finally, a very special thank you to the club’s superb fans, who always supported me. I wish you all at Liverpool FC the greatest successes. Wherever life takes me from here, I will always carry you in my heart and forever be a fan.

Moreno concluded with a proud “You’ll never walk alone!" as he signed off for the last time with the Reds.

Subscribe to Goal's Liverpool Correspondent Neil Jones' weekly email bringing you the best Liverpool FC writing from around the web.