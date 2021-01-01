Morelos reveals Premier League dream after firing Rangers to league title

The 24-year-old Colombia international admits he has eyes for a move south after helping Steven Gerrard's side to Scottish Premiership glory

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has admitted that he wants to leave the Scottish champions to play in the Premier League.

Morelos is the club’s second-top scorer with 15 goals this season behind James Tavernier and has played a significant role in them securing the Scottish Premiership title for the first time in a decade.

Furthermore, he has five goals in the Europa League – a competition in which Rangers have progressed through to the last 16, in which they are locked 1-1 with Sparta Prague after playing away from home.

What has he said?

"There were many difficulties with Rangers about my departure because proposals came in and the club asked for more money,” the 24-year-old told Caracol Radio.

"Then the transfer market closed and I spoke with the manager and said that I was going to focus on the team. The situation got back to normal and I started to raise the level of my game.

"There are opportunities now for me because I have won the league in Scotland and we are still in the Europa League.

"If we get through to the next round, we will have the opportunity to play against some very big teams and they will be watching me.

"One of my big dreams is to play in the English Premier League. It is one of the best leagues in the world and there are a lot of important players and important teams.

"So if the opportunity presents itself in my career, I am going to take it. It's a style of football very similar to Scottish football and I would enjoy it."

What next for Morelos?

Rangers’ next fixture comes against Sparta Prague at Ibrox in the second leg of the Europa League last 16. Morelos has already underlined the importance of that game personally as the Gers chase a quarter-final spot.

After that, Rangers have an Old Firm date against Celtic next Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s men were not in action this weekend as it was originally scheduled as a Scottish Cup date before the calendar changed due to League One and League Two shutting temporarily down due to the Covid-19 crisis.

