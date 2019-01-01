Ihezuo: More to come from me for Henan Huishang

The Nigeria international impressed in her first game for the Chinese Women's Super League side and hopes to keep it up

Chinwendu Ihezuo has spoken about her Chinese Women's debut for Henan Huishang.

The 22-year-old striker joined the Chinese outfit from Kazakhstan side BIIK Kazygurt before the close of the Asian country's transfer window in April.

The forward, who was part of 's outing at the 2019 Women's World Cup in , earned a starting place in Saturday's clash with Dalian Quanjian at Luoyang Stadium.

After Lou Jiahui's opener, Ihezuo's 69th-minute strike guaranteed Henan a 2-0 win in their opener against the defending Chinese champions.

And the Ajegunle-born attacker is dreaming big with Henan this new season and assures her goal will be the first of many in .

"Yes, I did expect I would score because I keep working for the right time," Ihezuo told Goal.

"After I missed my first chance, I spoke to myself, come on Vera you can do it. Don't ever get discouraged and when the second chance came I scored and felt very excited about it.

"It's meant a lot to me. As a striker, your first thinking about the goal and I'm super excited to score in my first league game. I think it's the beginning of more to come from me.

"I believe all teams have the ability to achieve success as no team is a push away this season. Henan is coming out stronger this time and we hope for the best this season.

"My goal is to be among the top goalscorers this season and to push my team to success with our hard work and determination."

Ihezuo has made a strong start in as she has now featured in eight games in all competitions with Henan, scoring eight times.