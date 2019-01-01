More pressure at Napoli than Chelsea, insists under-fire Sarri

Increasing scrutiny at Chelsea does not concern Maurizio Sarri because he believes his time at Napoli left him more under the microscope.

Maurizio Sarri has no qualms over the mounting speculation over his Chelsea position, insisting the pressure on him was even higher during an acclaimed spell at Napoli.

The Blues went down to their joint-heaviest defeat of the Premier League era on Wednesday, slumping to a 4-0 loss at Bournemouth.

A section of travelling supporters at the Vitality Stadium sung, "You don't know what you're doing" when new recruit Gonzalo Higuain was substituted midway through the second-half collapse, while another fan confronted Sarri upon his exit from the stadium after a lengthy dressing-room debrief.

Speaking ahead of Huddersfield Town's trip to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the 60-year-old offered a calm and staunch defence of his methods, labelling himself a "dreamer" who would stick to the style of football he honed to widespread admiration while in Naples.

That three-year stint did not yield a major trophy, however, and it has been observed the demands for honours at Chelsea place a different strain upon Sarri.

Perhaps predictably, he does not see it that way.

"I arrived from Naples. Napoli is, for the third time in a row, in the Champions League," he said. "So the level here is really very high, but the old level wasn't so low.

"I think there was more pressure because Naples is the only big city in Italy with only one team. So, in Naples, the pressure from the fans is really a big pressure."

Sarri is looking to improve his squad day by day in training but has admitted that a congested fixture schedule is making that goal difficult.

"It's very difficult to have training here [in England]. You start to play every three days in August. In five months, we have only one week without a match in the week," said Sarri.

"So it's very difficult to improve single players and the team. We are trying to change something but we have little time.

"Now we are working on the last 30 metres [the attack], but the time is very little."