Morata admits he'll have to fight for Spain Euro 2020 spot

The Atletico Madrid striker is desperate to impress for his nation with a big tournament around the corner

Alvaro Morata has vowed to continue pushing to earn a place in 's squad for , accepting he faces a fight for a spot.

Morata returned to the squad this month and opened the scoring in a 7-0 thrashing of Malta in Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday.

The forward has scored seven goals in 13 games for this season and the 27-year-old wants to continue his form to guarantee a spot at next year's European Championship.

"I am confident on the pitch and I know I will have to give everything during the season in order to be at the European Championships," Morata told a news conference on Sunday.

"There won't be space for everybody. I want to keep going, doing everything I can for Atletico and Spain.

"If I play well at the club the Euros will be closer at the end of the season for sure."



Spain have already progressed from Group F ahead of hosting Romania in their final qualifier at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday.

Robert Moreno has overseen six wins and two draws since first taking charge of Spain in March and the head coach has been happy with his side's progress.

"When you give all you have in order to get everything and you can see the players do that as well, so you can just give 10 out of 10," Moreno said.

"Results sometimes are complex and I think we have done a really good job, my mum says that when she watches us on TV and I agree with her.

"I am giving my staff and my team 10 out of 10 as I couldn't ask more from them."

Moreno is wary of Romania, who are third in the group and have secured a spot in the play-offs.

"I don't think it will be easy, I think it will be even more difficult because when there are teams playing for something there is some pressure, which sometimes is bad for the team," he said.

"Romania are not playing for anything as they have secured a place in the play-offs, so that will make them a more dangerous opponent.

"I would like Cosmin Contra to continue coaching Romania. He is doing a good job. I think he is a good coach. If he wants to keep coaching Romania I think it will be good for the country."