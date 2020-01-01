Montreal Impact captain Raitala raves about Wanyama’s strength

Ahead of his league debut for the Canadian club, the Kenya captain has started showing his qualities in training sessions

captain Jukka Raitala has praised Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama for his strength and his positive vibes in training.

Wanyama moved to Canada in March to team up with Thierry Henry’s side as a designated player after bringing an end to his two-year stint at Hotspur.

Eight days after his arrival, the 28-year-old midfielder made his debut for Montreal Impact in a Concacaf Champions League quarter-final fixture against C.D. Olimpia which ended in a 2-1 defeat on March 11.

The suspension of football in the United States of America and Canada due to Covid-19 is delaying Wanyama’s debut but Raitala revealed he has seen the midfielder’s physicality, and he is hoping to see his contribution in the team.

“There was a situation where he was protecting the ball and I tried to tackle him and he didn't move at all,” Raitala told MLS Soccer.

“I asked him a question after practice: 'Has any player ever managed shoulder-against-shoulder to put you on the ground?' He was quiet, he didn't say anything.

“I think that's, for sure, something where this guy is strong, a very clever player, very good with the ball and confident, very confident. Good teammate, he's happy. I don't know, I can only say positive things about him and I think he will be very good for us.”

The 2020 MLS season is scheduled to resume in a one-off tournament in July after almost four months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition will be staged in Florida and Montreal Impact have been drawn in Group C against New Revolution, and DC United.

They will begin their campaign against on July 9 and all games will be played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Wanyama left Tottenham earlier this year after struggling for regular playing time in Jose Mourinho's team. He made 97 appearances for the North London outfit and he scored seven goals in total.

After featuring in the Kenyan Premier League with Nairobi City Stars and AFC , the combative midfielder started his European career in with Helsingborg in 2007 before moving to Belgian outfit Beerschot and then where he spent two years after which he completed a move to England to join in 2013.