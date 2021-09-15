Why is Mamelodi Sundowns' Lakay not in Bafana Bafana squad? Mokwena doesn't understand

The Cape Town-born player has been one of the most consistent left-backs in the PSL in the last few seasons

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena has questioned Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ constant overlooking of Lyle Lakay.

The 30-year-old full-back is among the top left-backs in the country and he is has established himself as Sundowns' set-piece specialist.

Last season proved to be one of Lakay's best season as a professional footballer having played 35 matches across all competitions - scoring five times and providing seven assists.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic player has carried his good form into the current campaign having provided two assists from three competitive matches.

Mokwena feels that Lakay should be part of the South Africa squad along with his Sundowns teammate Rushine De Reuck, who started against Zimbabwe and Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

“If we look at the performances of Rushine De Reuck and Lyle Lakay – I still don’t understand why Lyle is not in the national team," Mokwena said on the Citizen.

"But it is what it is. We try to focus on what we have to focus on and we try to improve our performances because those are the things we can control.

“What we can’t control and improve, we leave it over to the almighty and we ask God for his contribution because that is what life is about.”

Kaizer Chiefs full-back Sibusiso Mabiliso was the only natural left-back who was called up by Broos for Bafana's clashes against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

Lakay will be hoping to be included in the South Africa squad which will face Ethiopia home and away in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month.

The SuperSport United academy product was named in the Bafana squad that faced Sao Tome and Principe in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers late last year by then-South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki.

However, Lakay, who is yet to make his debut for the senior national team, was an unused substitute as the 1996 African champions defeated Sao Tome and Principe twice.

He is a former South Africa under-20 international having been part of the Amajita squad at the 2011 Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals in Johannesburg.