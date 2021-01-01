Mohammed Salisu: Ghanaian defender reveals immediate Southampton target after debut

The 21-year-old sheds light on his ambitions after making his first appearance for the club

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has set his sights on following up on his debut with more game time for the club.

After a rather long wait for his maiden outing for the Saints, the centre-back made his bow in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday.

He lasted for the duration of game at Molineux.

"It's a perfect night, I'm really happy to be back with the team. The team really did well and worked hard, I'm very happy," Salisu told his club's official website.

"I'm very excited for a clean sheet, it's very important.

"It was a great boost really, we are going to give our all on Sunday.

"I think we need to focus on the next round, fight hard together and I think we'll go further.

"When we are on the pitch, we are all the same and we have to give our all.

"I'm looking forward to playing more matches and give my best to the team."

Salisu joined Southampton after breaking through in La Liga with Real Valladolid last season.

In his first term of professional football, he made 31 league appearances involving 30 starts for Valladolid, scoring his only goal in a 2-0 triumph over Eibar in October.

"Yeah, it was a very long wait for a debut. It is not so easy but he stepped up immediately and played a very good game," Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said after Thursday's games.

"He is definitely a player who can help us and this is why we signed him.

"It took a long time. We said it was a long-term project and we have waited very long now. Hopefully, there are more positives to come.

Article continues below

"No [he was not nervous], he has the quality and was convinced about what he is doing. He was not nervous. He knew what we were doing and felt comfortable. The more we work with him the easier it will be.

"He is quick, he is strong, he has a good body so he is a player for the future."

Salisu joined Southampton on a four-year deal in August last year. His debut was delayed by injury and match fitness concerns.