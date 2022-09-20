Mohammed Kudus: Who is Ajax superstar and Ghana's great World Cup hope?

GOAL profiles the Black Stars midfielder who is making his name in Eredivisie with the Dutch champions

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus is currently dominating the headlines across Europe following his scoring form for Dutch champions Ajax.

The 22-year-old rose to fame in recent weeks after scoring six goals for the Sons of the Gods in all competitions from the last five matches and providing one assist.

He started the remarkable run in Ajax's 4-0 win against Cambuur in the top-flight and followed it up with a goal as the Dutch giants defeated Rangers 4-0 in their Champions League Group A opener.

Kudus did not stop there as he scored a brace in Ajax's 5-0 demolition of Heerenveen before they travelled to Anfield for a date with Liverpool where he scored in the 2-1 defeat.

Last Sunday, he was on target but could not prevent Ajax from suffering their first defeat of the season, 2-1 against AZ Alkmaar at AFAS Stadion.

Getty

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the youngster, who has put himself in contention to make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar in November.

Who is Mohammed Kudus?

Born in Nima, Accra, Ghana, on August 2, 2000, Kudus is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Ajax and the Ghana national team.

After starting his career with Strongtower FC in Accra, Kudus was integrated to the Right to Dream Academy at the age of 12 from where his door to Europe opened. He left the Academy based in Accra and travelled to Denmark, where he joined Nordsjaelland.

He arrived at the Danish side alongside Ibrahim Sadiq and Gideon Mensah and made his official debut after only three days in a 2-0 defeat against Brondby IF. In the process, he became the ninth youngest player to make his debut in the history of the club.

His impressive displays at Nordsjaelland caught the attention of Ajax, whom he signed for on July 16, 2020, on a five-year contract. He joined the side then under Erik ten Hag, who later moved to handle Manchester United, and made his Champions League debut against Liverpool on October 21.

Imago Images

His European debut was not on point as he was subbed off with only five minutes on the pitch after picking a meniscus injury, which kept him out of action for several months.

What is Kudus' net worth & is he engaged?

According to Cover Ghana, Kudus, who is about 1. 77 meters tall and weighs about 70kg, has a net worth of around £ 9 million as of 2022 and his entire income comes from football.

The publication further reports Kudus, who is from the Hausa ethnic group in Ghana, is not yet married and does not have any children yet as of 2022.

How has Kudus performed in 2022-23?

After failing to start in the opening stages of the current campaign, Kudus has gone ahead to enjoy the starting role under Alfred Schreuder in the last two matches.

He has so far taken part in every one of their seven Eredivisie fixtures and accumulated 225 minutes of playing time, starting in two of these and coming on as a substitute on five occasions.

Getty

Kudus has scored in three top-flight matches in succession and has a total of four goals, which ranks him joint sixth overall while making him the second-top league scorer for his side.

What is Kudus' Fifa 22 rating?

Kudus' Fifa 23 rating is yet to be revealed but on Fifa 22, his overall rating is 76, with a potential of 84.

He is a standard silver card and has a four-star skill move rating. He prefers to shoot with his left foot and his work rate is medium.

His best stat is strength, which is 75, while he has 69 in aggression, and jumping of 76.

Has Kudus ever played for Ghana?

The left-footed youngster launched his international journey with the national U17 team where he managed four appearances and scored one goal.

He was later promoted to the U20 team where he made three appearances overall but did not score. His display saw him join the senior team where he made his debut in 2019 against South Africa during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

In the process, he has gone ahead to earn 16 caps and scored five goals. He will hope to make the final squad to Qatar where the Black Stars have been pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.