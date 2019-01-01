Mohamed Salah's trophy record: What has he won with Egypt, Liverpool & other clubs?

The Egypt and Liverpool forward is a gifted and prolific goalscorer, but how much silverware has he actually won?

forward Mohamed Salah might be one of the greatest forwards in the Premier League, but his trophy cabinet isn't as load as you would think.

The 27-year-old has won several individual accolades and honours including multiple Premier League Golden Boot awards, but has only lifted three major trophies in his career, with two of them coming during his time at .

His biggest accomplishment, however, is still fresh, having lifted the 2018-19 trophy with Liverpool – his first piece of silverware with the Anfield club – and could open up doors for a "golden era" under Jurgen Klopp.

He hasn't won any major trophies with either, though he came close. The forward finished third place with the Pharaohs in the African Under-20 Championship in 2011 and picked up a runners-up medal with in the 2017 , losing to in the final.

Things could change with the 2019 edition of the AFCON coming up this summer, however.

Swiss 2012-13, 2013-14

Salah's first introduction to professional football came through his time at Egyptian Premier League side Al Mokawloon Al Arab, where he spent three seasons before moving to after signing for Basel in 2012.

His first taste of silverware came through winning the 2012-13 and 2013-14 Swiss Super League, scoring 20 goals in 79 overall appearances.

An £11 million move to followed in January 2014 (he was still awarded a Swiss Super League medal following his contributions from the first half of the season), and he made his debut on February 8, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Newcastle.

Despite being seen as a promising signing for Chelsea, Salah was loaned out to for the 2014-15 campaign after barely being named in the squad by Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea were crowned 2014-15 Premier League champions, and though Salah only made three appearances for the Blues before to his loan move to , Mourinho stated he would receive a replica winner's medal from the club for his contributions – but it's an honour that hasn't been officially counted.

Following his move to Fiorentina, he was then loaned out to for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaign.

At the end of his first season with Roma, Salah was named Player of the Season, finishing as the club's top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions and six assists.

He finished as runners-up with Roma in his second season – ultimately winning no trophies in Italy – before signing for Liverpool for a bargain deal of £35m during the summer of 2017.

Champions League 2018-19

Salah hit the ground running immediately following his move to Anfield, breaking numerous records in his debut season on Merseyside and earning several individual honours.

Liverpool came fourth in Salah's first full season at the club and finished as runners-up in the 2017-18 Champions League final, losing 3-1 to .

The Egypt international won no club honours in his first season but picked up several individual accolades such as the Premier League Golden Boot, the FIFA Puskas Award as well as Premier League Player of the Season – and broke Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring Premier League record.

He also broke the record of most goals in a 38-game Premier League season (32), most goals in a season by a Liverpool player in the Premier League era (44), most games scored by a Liverpool player in during a single campaign (34), and fastest Liverpool player to score 40 goals (45 games).

Salah's next season on Merseyside, however, brought far happier memories, as he won a consecutive Premier League Golden Boot (shared with Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang).

He then won his first trophy with Liverpool when the Reds defeated 2-0 in the 2018-19 Champions League final in Madrid.

The Egypt forward scored a penalty in the UCL final in the first opening 10 minutes of the game following a handball offence committed by the north Londoners, helping Liverpool lift their sixth UCL trophy and their first in 14 years.

It was the Reds' second successive Champions League final following the devastation of losing out on the 2018 edition in Kiev.

Salah scored five goals and assisted twice during Liverpool's run to the final in which they defeated the likes of , , and a particularly memorable semi-final win against , in which Klopp's side beat the Spanish champions 4-3 on aggregate to book their place in the final.

Salah had missed out on the win against Barcelona due to injury but was in the stands at Anfield, and duly returned for the ultimately victorious UCL final on June 1.