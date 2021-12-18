Mohamed: Egypt’s Afcon hopeful scores as Galatasaray hold Istanbul Basaksehir

Super-sub Mostafa Mohamed was the Galatasaray hero having scored in Saturday’s 1-1 Super Lig fixture against Istanbul Basaksehir.



Although the visitors took an early lead at the NEF Stadium, the Egypt international rescued a point for the hosts with a second-half finish.

Still fresh from a 1-0 defeat to Sivasspor the last time out, Fatih Terim’s men played host to the Gray Owls who won their last two league outings.

Despite a brave start by the home side, it was the visitors who took a shock lead in the 20th minute through Stefano Okaka who was assisted by Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

That goal was a reality check for Galatasaray, nonetheless, they were unable to restore parity with Mbaye Diagne getting caged by Basaksehir’s backline.

Even at several substitutions made by manager Terim, his team could not tame the Owls who put up a strong defensive display.

With Istanbul Basaksehir looking destined to secure all points, Mohamed – who replaced Diagne in the 65th minute – proved to be the hero as his effort ensured the honours were shared.

Alexandru Cicaldau floated a brilliant corner kick and the Zamalek loanee headed the ball past goalkeeper Muhammed Sengezer to send the home side into wild jubilation.

That effort proved to be the 24-year-old’s fourth league goal of the 2021-22 campaign after 14 matches.

Mohamed is expected to make Egypt’s final squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon as the Pharaohs square up against Nigeria, Guinea Bissau and Sudan in Group D.

Another Afcon candidate Sofiane Feghouli, who represents Algeria, was handed a starter’s role but he was subbed off for Halil Dervisoglu in the 66th minute, whereas, Congo’s Christian Luyindama was not listed for the crunch tie.

On the other side, Burundi international Youssouf Ndayishimiye was in action from start to finish for Emre Belozoglu, while Cape Verde's Carlos Ponck was an unused substitute.

Following this result, Galatasaray dropped to 10th on the log having accrued 24 points from 17 matches, while their opponents climbed to third having garnered 29 points from the same number of games in Turkey’s top-flight.