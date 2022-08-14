Mohamed Camara: AS Monaco unveil Mali midfielder from Red Bull Salzburg

The 22-year-old has left Austria to pen a long-term deal with the Ligue 1 side

AS Monaco have confirmed the acquisition of defensive midfielder Mohamed Camara from Red Bull Salzburg.

The 22-year-old Mali international becomes the fifth summer signing for the Ligue 1 outfit after committing himself for the next five seasons, until June 2027.

"AS Monaco are pleased to announce the signing of Mohamed Camara," the club announced on their official portal.

"The Mali international has joined from Red Bull Salzburg for the next five seasons, until June 2027.

"He is the club’s fifth summer signing, following Takumi Minamino, Breel Embolo, Thomas Didillon and Malang Sarr."

Camara, who is a three-time Austrian champion with Salzburg, explained the motivation behind his decision to sign for Monaco.

“I am very happy to join a great club like AS Monaco," he told the same portal.

"After my training in Mali, I had the opportunity to have very beautiful seasons with Red Bull Salzburg, where I matured and had a magnificent first experience in Europe.

"I am now fully focused on this new stage of my career and I am looking forward, together with all my new teammates, to the many challenges that our season will bring.”

Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell said: “At just 22 years of age, Mohamed already has an impressive record for his age. In addition to the titles he has won with Red Bull Salzburg, he has also had several successes with Mali’s youth teams.

"Mohamed has made steady progress over the last few seasons, putting in top performances both in the league and internationally, in the Champions League and with the Mali national team.

"Mohamed has a winning mentality and team spirit. His profile as a powerful midfielder will be an additional asset to our collective."

Born in Bamako, Mali, Camara, who came through the academy at AS Real Bamako, was spotted by Salzburg and finally moved to Austria in January 2018, after winning the U17 Afcon title with Mali.

He has so far managed 15 appearances for the Mali national team and scored three goals.

Monaco, who kicked off their top-flight season with a 2-1 win against Strasbourg, were held to a 1-1 draw by Rennes on Saturday and will next come up against Lens at Stade Louis II next Saturday.