Moffi, Simon warm up for Nigeria's Portugal friendly with goals, Hakimi on target as Paris Saint-Germain rout Auxerre

Moses Simon and Terem Moffi warmed up for Nigeria’s friendly match against Portugal by scoring vital goals for their Ligue 1 sides on Sunday.

Simon grabbed a late equaliser for Nantes

Moffi scored early for Lorient, who nearly won

Hakimi among the goals in PSG’s huge victory

WHAT HAPPENED? Simon rescued a point for Nantes as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AC Ajaccio, while Moffi’s goal looked to have won it for Lorient before Strasbourg scored at the death for a 1-1 draw.

Algerian forward Youcef Belaili gave Ajaccio a 57th-minute lead via the penalty spot before he teed up Frenchman Romain Hamouma for the second nine minutes later, but Nantes began their fightback four minutes later through Ludovic Blas.

With the away side seemingly headed for victory, Simon brought in a cross which evaded every player in the box and nestled into the bottom corner in the dying minutes of the game.

Elsewhere, Moffi needed just five minutes to make his presence felt as he met a well-taken corner to open the scoring for Lorient, but Strasbourg denied them what could have been a first win in five games through Senegal forward Habib Diallo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was Moses’ fifth goal of the season for the Canaries who have now gone four games without a win (three draws and a loss) and will go into the World Cup break in 15th position on the table with 13 points.

Meanwhile, Moffi made it back-to-back goals, taking his tally to 10 in the season which leaves him third on the Ligue 1 top scorers’ charts, behind Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe (12) and Neymar (11).

PSG headed into the break with a five-point lead at the top of the table courtesy of their 5-0 thrashing of Auxerre with Morocco international Achraf Hakimi grabbing the second.

ALL EYES ON: Moffi had netted in Lorient’s 2-1 loss to PSG and he asserted his authority again by finding the target early on Sunday.

THE VERDICT: While Lorient have fallen off following their brilliant start to the season, Moffi has continued to shine and they will need him in great form again in the second half of the season if they are to secure European football.

WHAT’S NEXT? Simon and Moffi will now turn their focus to Thursday’s friendly between Nigeria and Portugal while Hakimi joins the Morocco squad for the World Cup.