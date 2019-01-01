Model professional Ramsey will be an asset for Cristiano & Co. at Juventus - Parlour

The Gunners legend was full of praise for the departing midfielder, who he believes is still giving his all despite having a move to Serie A lined up

Aaron Ramsey is setting an example in professionalism at Arsenal and will be an asset to Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, says Ray Parlour, as the Wales international looks set to move to Turin at the end of the season.

Ramsey has reportedly been offered £300,000 a week to join the Italian champions on a free transfer when his Arsenal contract expires in the summer.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery still called on Ramsey in the 2-0 victory over Chelsea earlier this month when his role marking Blues playmaker Jorginho proved pivotal to the win.

And Parlour, one of Arsenal's most decorated midfielders, thinks what Ramsey is doing in north London can be replicated in Turin.

"It is very disappointing from an Arsenal perspective," Parlour told Goal, speaking to promote the #AcceptNoSubstitutes campaign for GOALS, the UK’s leading small-sided football provider. "Arsenal fans would love to have seen him sign but it is also exciting for Ramsey.

"He is going to a different culture and league. Obviously, Juventus have great history in the Champions League. He will be playing with Ronaldo, I wish him all the best. He has been a great servant to the club and I really praise him for the Chelsea performance.

"That's exactly how you should act when you know you are leaving the club, to give your all for the players and fans. He showed he will play for his shirt until the end of the season. You have to give it all for the fans. He scores some vital goals in big games. His energy is excellent.

"He is decent on the ball, gets about the pitch and he makes good runs. What he has done well for Arsenal is that he makes that run into the back four which allows [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang or [Alexandre] Lacazette to find that little gap. That's what Ronaldo and company will be getting.

"He gives that space for the opportunity because he takes defenders away. So, that's what he will bring to the team. Hopefully he will be in the team for Arsenal on Friday (against Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round) because he deserves to be.

"It is a shame because I would love to see him stay but I am not negotiating his contract. Arsenal want the best deal for themselves, Aaron's representative wants the best deal for him. In the end they came to this agreement."

Parlour won 12 major honours as an Arsenal midfielder in what was one of the most successful eras in the club's history.

The former England international was an energetic player himself and he has been impressed with the signing of the sprightly Matteo Guendouzi.

The 19-year-old is thought to have cost around £7 million ($9m) but he has still been a mainstay in Emery's side since arriving from the French second division.

"Guendouzi is going to become an excellent player," he added. "He is only a young lad at 19. It will take him a little bit more time to improve. He has been a brilliant signing already though.

“[Granit] Xhaka is playing better alongside [Lucas] Torreira. I am interested to see what Emery will do with the team selection at the weekend. I think he should stick with the same team apart from [Hector] Bellerin.

"I was around Arsenal in pre-season and Guendouzi was the one who stood out in training. His work rate, he wants to learn and you can see it in him that he has got high standards. It is not just when he plays. He is going to make mistakes and any young man will.

"What I like about him is when he makes a mistake he always still wants the ball. He is always available, which is what you need in midfield and, if he can keep progressing like he has, he will be a great signing for Arsenal - especially because they paid so little for him."

Meanwhile, Emery has said that Arsenal don't have the funds to make permanent January signings and will only look to add players on loan, despite the club being valued at around £2.2bn ($2.8bn).

Parlour thinks that the lack of investment means patience is needed in Emery, regardless of his league finish, but believes that his squad can squeeze into the top four and beat Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday evening.

"The club is always run as a business," he said. "They are never going to go into a deficit. The owners have got their right to do that. I am sure that Emery would love players to come in, especially in certain positions but he has got to work with the players he has got.

"He is probably disappointed with the lack of players coming in but the financial situation is up to Arsenal to make that decision to sign players or not. We're not sure if it is going to happen in this window but I am sure in the summer that they will probably have four to five in and four to five out.

"But you have got to be patient [as an Arsenal fan with Emery]. If they got into the top four, keep in mind they are only three points behind, then it will be a brilliant season to come in fourth. You know the quality above them, Man City and Liverpool are on another level.

"There's some quality and they can do it. They have to believe. It is a team and not individuals that gets you into the top four. Certainly, the cup competitions are going to be important. Against Manchester United and in the Europa League is where they might win things this year."

