MLS Review: In-form Martinez lifts Atlanta, Altidore scores brilliant goal for Toronto

The Venezuelan continued his goalscoring run as the defending champions thrashed 10-man Houston on Wednesday

Josef Martinez continued his prolific form in a resounding win for , while Jozy Altidore scored a stunning goal for Toronto in action on Wednesday.

Martinez netted a brace as defending champions Atlanta crushed the 10-man 5-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After Alberth Elis was sent off in just the sixth minute for making contact with the referee, Darlington Nagbe got the scoring started for the hosts before Brandon Vazquez's close-range header made it 2-0.

Martinez's header from a Julian Gressel cross extended Atlanta's lead on the hour-mark before the Venezuelan finished brilliantly again 19 minutes later.

I mean... @JosefMartinez17 puts 'em on the ground and smashes it in pic.twitter.com/i0nctOkU0f — FC (@ATLUTD) July 18, 2019

The striker has scored six goals in four games since returning from the Copa America, while Gressel sealed Atlanta's win.

Frank de Boer's men moved into second in the Eastern Conference, sitting three points behind leaders .

At BMO Field, Altidore's fine goal led Toronto to a 3-1 win over .

Altidore produced a brilliant flick from a Tsubasa Endoh cross to give the hosts the lead before Alejandro Pozuelo's penalty.

Tom Barlow pulled a goal back for the Red Bulls in the 63rd minute, but Ashtone Morgan's strike helped lift Toronto into sixth in the east.

Elsewhere, the New Revolution hammered the 4-0 and the twice came from behind to salvage a last-gasp 2-2 draw with the .