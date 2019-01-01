Mkhitaryan to return to Arsenal fold ahead of Man Utd clash

The Armenia international playmaker is closing in on a return to training after a month out with a fractured metatarsal, the Gunners have confirmed

Arsenal expect Henrikh Mkhitaryan to return to training next week after a month out with a fractured metatarsal.

The Armenia international suffered the injury during last month's Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham, forcing him to come off at half-time.

It was announced on Christmas Eve that the midfielder would be out for six weeks, ruling him out until February.

Arsenal said in a statement that they predict the former Manchester United forward will be back training with his team-mates within the week, though he is still unlikely to feature competitively for Arsenal until next month.

Mkhitaryan joined Arsenal in January 2018 in a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move to United.

If Mkhitaryan is to rejoin the Gunners fold next week, then he will do so ahead of a fixture against his former employers.

Arsenal have been drawn against United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Prior to that, they have a crunch derby date with Chelsea to take in this weekend.

Unai Emery's side will welcome the Blues to Emirates Stadium sat six points adrift of their London neighbours.

That gap will need to be bridged if a return to Champions League competition for 2019-20 is to be secured.

Arsenal are, however, having to look over their shoulder as well as glancing forward.

The resurgence of Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - which has delivered six successive victories - has seen the Red Devils draw level with the Gunners on 41 points.