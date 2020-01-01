Miya: Blow for Konyaspor as injury rules Uganda star out for five weeks

The Uganda international was stretchered off in the Anatolian Eagle's goalless draw at the Antalya Stadium on Saturday.

Konyaspor have been dealt an injury blow after top scorer Farouk Miya suffered a muscle strain in their goalless draw against Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match.

Further medical examinations after the game revealed that Miya will be on the sidelines for four to five weeks to continue treatment and recovery.

"Dr. Abdulaziz Turksoylu stated that after the examinations of our football player Farouk Miya, today, second degree muscle strain and intense edema are detected in proximal of the left quadriceps muscle. Treatment of Miya has started immediately, and he will stay away from the field for 4-5 weeks," the club announced.

The update comes as a blow for Anatolian Eagle with the star being a key player in the team since his summer arrival from Croatian side Gorcia last summer.

Takım Ruhu! 💪



Vazgeçmek Yok! Pes Etmek Yok! 👊 pic.twitter.com/SoCG4exVFC — İttifak Holding Konyaspor (@konyaspor) February 2, 2020

The 22-year-old forward is the highest-scoring player in Aykut Kocaman's side, and he has a tally of five goals after 19 matches in his debut Super Lig campaign.

Konyaspor are 14th in the Turkish top-flight table, with 19 points after 20 games - three points adrift of the drop zone.