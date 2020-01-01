Mixed feelings for Onazi after Denizlispor defeat to Trabzonspor

The 24-year-old played his first game at the Denizli Ataturk Stadium on Thursday but it ended in a defeat against his former team

Ogenyi Onazi has expressed mixed feelings after his home debut for Denizlispor ended in defeat against his former team, Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup.

After losing 2-0 in the first leg, Denizlispor showed resilience and fought back to settle for a 2-2 draw at home on Thursday before eventually bowing to a 4-3 defeat on penalties.

The outing was Onazi's second appearance for the Roosters after his permanent switch this month and was in action for 56 minutes before his substitution.

It was a reunion game for the 27-year-old who faced his former teammates and compatriots John Obi Mikel and Anthony Nwakaeme who was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within a minute.

"Mixed feelings yesterday playing against Trabzonspor, also happy to have my first game in my new home.. Perfect game for us but we know our intentions already. Sunday game is more important for us... See you on Sunday our lovely fans," the Super Eagles midfielder wrote on Instagram.

Onazi will be hoping to inspire Denizlispor back to winning ways when they host Antalyaspor for Super Lig clash on Sunday.