Mitrovic becomes Serbia's all-time top scorer with goal against Portugal

The Fulham forward netted for the third time this week for his country

Aleksandar Mitrovic created a piece of history for himself by becoming Serbia’s all-time leading scorer.

The Fulham man is only 26 years old, but he overhauled Stjepan Bobek with his goal against Portugal in World Cup qualifying on Saturday.

Mitrovic is struggling for regular playing time at Fulham, but he is a key figure for his country and he inspired the side to come from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Portugal.

Mitrovic’s record

The forward, who arrived in England to play for Newcastle before departing for Fulham in 2018, is a key player for his country and his effort against Portugal took him to 39 goals in 64 appearances.

The goal took him past Bobek, whose 38 goals came in 63 appearances between 1946 and 1956 for the then Yugoslavia.

Confidence key for Mitro

It’s fair to say the forward arrived at the game with Portugal with a spring in his step, after scoring twice in the win over Republic of Ireland earlier in the week.

The first goal was an audacious chip over Mark Travers from a full 30 yards after spotting the Ireland goalkeeper slightly off his line.

Mitrovic and his Serbia team-mates will now limber up for a clash with Azerbaijan on Tuesday knowing a win would cement their position at the head of Group A.

The forward is a bit-part player for Fulham, but his efforts on international duty may have given manager Scott Parker a timely reminder of his abilities and he could be of value as the Cottagers attempt to fight their way out of relegation trouble in the final weeks of the season.

