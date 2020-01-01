Mistake or patience? Middendorp's keeper conundrum at Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Nedbank Cup

Middendorp has a tough decision to make with his two best goalkeepers available for selection ahead of Saturday's clash against Royal Eagles

return to action this weekend with a Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash against Royal Eagles, and Ernst Middendorp is expected to make several changes to his usual starting line-up to accommodate those who haven't been getting enough game time this season.

Middendorp has already indicated that there are no guarantees that Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat and Anthony Akumu will play on Saturday despite being declared available for the encounter against the National First Division club.

The question on everyone's lips is whether or not Khune should be given a chance in this cup match.

More teams

Middendorp appears to have made up his mind about who will start on Saturday after telling members of the media that Khune should work for his place like other players.

Last season, Middendorp rotated Bruce Bvuma and Akpeyi between this competition and league matches, and that decision ultimately paid dividends as Chiefs reached the final although they eventually lost to TS Galaxy.

While Khune has been back from injury for some time now, the German mentor said his goalkeeper still has a 'bit of injury challenge at the moment', meaning the chances of him featuring this weekend are very slim.

This must be a difficult period for Khune who hasn't been in this situation before in his career. It was just before the 2010 Fifa World Cup and soon afterwards that the late Arthur Bartman pushed the goalkeeping sensation down the pecking order...although that didn't last for long.

Of course, coaches don't like to tamper with winning combinations, but the more Khune isn't playing, the greater the pressure on Akpeyi to deliver week in and week out without making a mistake.

However, if Khune's injury isn't as bad as Middendorp says, then he perhaps should reconsider his decision and give the 32-year-old some minutes against Royal Eagles as that would not only build his confidence but it would ease the pressure on the goalkeeper and give him some rest for the hectic schedule during the final months of the season.

Khune's qualities as a keeper and a leader are indisputable - and while the technical team should be commended for being patient with him on his road to recovery, they could use this match to see whether or not he would ready to play should anything happen to Akpeyi.

They should also be lauded for keeping faith in Akpeyi despite early criticism, because that also made him develop a thick skin to be able to deal with stones thrown at him by fans.

There are also risks involved, and this is why Middendorp has kept Mzansi's No.1 on the bench for so long - the fear is that Khune could aggravate his injury and be out of action for another lengthy spell, but the technical team should also not be afraid to take risks because the medical team has already given the Bafana Bafana keeper the green light to train.

Article continues below

He wouldn't have been on the bench on so many occasions this season if he wasn't ready to return to the pitch.

Middendorp finds himself between a rock and a hard place, because if he plays Khune and he gets injured, then he will be blamed for his decision, and again if Akpeyi starts and makes a mistake, then fans would ask questions as to why he didn't give Khune a chance.

Would the coach be making a mistake by overlooking Khune on Saturday, or would that be a sign of patience on the experienced goalkeeper? Middendorp has a big decision ahead of him.