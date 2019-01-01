I-League: Minerva Punjab might play from Guwahati due to renovation work at Panchkula and Ludhiana

Minerva Punjab are in talks with the Sports Authority of Assam to allow them to play a couple of initial home games in Guwahati...

are in discussions with the Assam Government and with Sports Authority of Assam over playing a few of their home matches from Guwahati in the upcoming season, Goal has learnt.

The Chandigarh-based side normally play their home games from the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula or the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. However, both the venues are undergoing renovation and therefore the former champions are in the hunt of an alternative stadium.

"We might have to play our first two or three home games outside of Punjab as the two stadiums are being renovated. So we are in talks with the relevant authorities in Assam," Minerva owner Ranjit Bajaj told Goal.

"We might play in the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium or there's another stadium in the outskirts of Guwahati. But the second one is not AFC approved. We might also request the All Football Federation (AIFF) to schedule our home games in the latter part of the season. So, by then if the renovation work gets completed over here (Punjab), then we need not shift at all," he added.

It must be noted that Minerva played their last two home matches at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. They drew against Chennaiyin and lost to Dhaka Abahani before bowing out of the AFC Cup.

