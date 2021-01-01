Milan to pause contract negotiations until end of season amid Donnarumma drama, says Maldini

The 22-year-old's reported encounter with supporters over his future has sparked a move from the Rossoneri to curtail discussions with players

Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that the club will pause negotiations over contract extensions with all players until the end of the current campaign.

The announcement comes amid reports that Gianluigi Donnarumma was pressured by club supporters to stand down ahead of their clash with Juventus next weekend.

Having led the race for a first Serie A title in over a decade across the initial half of the campaign, Stefano Pioli's side are now at risk of missing out on the top four entirely with Maldini now insisting that discussions will be held off to ensure focus remains solely on securing a Champions League finish.

What has been said?

"It is important to reiterate firmly that no one outside Milan can decide who plays and who renews," the 52-year-old told ANSA. "Choices regarding the pitch are down to the coach, while the club is in charge of contractual issues.

"From this moment, every single negotiations for new contract extension is on hold until the end of the season so that the team can focus on the pitch. Meantime, we’ll continue to protect our players as we have always done."

What has happened with Donnarumma?

The 22-year-old, who has established himself as the club's first-choice goalkeeper since the 2016-17 campaign, has spent his whole career at San Siro.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the current term, he is yet to agree a fresh deal amid speculation that he may move to Juventus.

With the Bianconeri one of Milan's main rivals for a top four finish - and with the two sides set to square off in seven days - Rossoneri ultras reportedly met with the goalkeeper ahead of the win over Benevento to tell him to rule himself out of the encounter.

Donnarumma is believed to have rebuffed their demand and started for the team in victory on Saturday, to keep them firmly in the hunt for a spot in Europe's top competition next season.

