Mikel, Oboabona, ‘Little Ronaldo’ Olawale & Nigerian footballers celebrate Mother's Day
It's Mother's Day and Nigerian footballers are dishing out their tributes on social media.
John Obi Mikel, Godfrey Oboabona, Nwankwo Kanu and teenage sensation ‘Little Ronaldo’ Peter Olawale all voiced their love for their mothers, wives and significant others on the special day dedicated to them...
Happy Mother’s Day my love, we love you so much,you are the rock of our family, we can do nothing with out you 😊 you know it all, the google of our family 😉😁✅ we love and cherish you, wonderful and amazing mother to our two little peanuts ❤️❤️ love you so so much my love, amazing to be home now ❤️❤️❤️ #happymothersdaymylove❤️
If you never gave birth to me, my dream of playing for Nigeria would have been an impossible mission. I’m so lucky to have you as my mother... I’m sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/QLERkm8h5N— Peter Olawale 'Little Ronaldo' (@peterolawale07) March 22, 2020
Happy Mother’s day to my mother and wife. I love you to the moon and back again! pic.twitter.com/Un2iKzJtrh— Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) March 22, 2020
Happy Mother’s Day to my darling wife! Thank you for looking after me so well, I know it’s not always easy! I love you! pic.twitter.com/NOFR72tlu2— Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) March 22, 2020
