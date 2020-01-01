Mikel, Oboabona, ‘Little Ronaldo’ Olawale & Nigerian footballers celebrate Mother's Day

The ex-Chelsea star leads the Nigerian continent in giving their best wishes to their mothers and significant others on the special day

It's Mother's Day and Nigerian footballers are dishing out their tributes on social media.

John Obi Mikel, Godfrey Oboabona, Nwankwo Kanu and teenage sensation ‘Little Ronaldo’ Peter Olawale all voiced their love for their mothers, wives and significant others on the special day dedicated to them...

If you never gave birth to me, my dream of playing for would have been an impossible mission. I’m so lucky to have you as my mother... I’m sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Mother’s Day! pic.twitter.com/QLERkm8h5N — Peter Olawale 'Little Ronaldo' (@peterolawale07) March 22, 2020

Happy Mother’s day to my mother and wife. I love you to the moon and back again! pic.twitter.com/Un2iKzJtrh — Godfrey Oboabona (MON) (@oboabona) March 22, 2020

Happy Mother’s Day to my darling wife! Thank you for looking after me so well, I know it’s not always easy! I love you! pic.twitter.com/NOFR72tlu2 — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) March 22, 2020