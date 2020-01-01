African All Stars

Mikel, Oboabona, ‘Little Ronaldo’ Olawale & Nigerian footballers celebrate Mother's Day

The ex-Chelsea star leads the Nigerian continent in giving their best wishes to their mothers and significant others on the special day

It's Mother's Day and Nigerian footballers are dishing out their tributes on social media.

John Obi Mikel, Godfrey Oboabona, Nwankwo Kanu and teenage sensation ‘Little Ronaldo’ Peter Olawale all voiced their love for their mothers, wives and significant others on the special day dedicated to them...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Mother’s Day my love, we love you so much,you are the rock of our family, we can do nothing with out you 😊 you know it all, the google of our family 😉😁✅ we love and cherish you, wonderful and amazing mother to our two little peanuts ❤️❤️ love you so so much my love, amazing to be home now ❤️❤️❤️ #happymothersdaymylove❤️

