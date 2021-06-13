Mikel hopes to work with Kogi governor Bello for ‘betterment of Nigerians’

The former international has lauded the impact of the 45-year-old state governor and looks forward to forming a partnership with him

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has revealed his desire to work with the governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello for the betterment of Nigerians.

The ex-Super Eagles captain paid a courtesy visit to the governor on Sunday and praised his contribution to the progress of Kogi State.

Mikel also promised to support Bello in his future political endeavours and help foster youth development.

“It is an honour for me to finally meet his Excellency personally after all the good things I have heard and read about him from not just the people of Kogi State but from Nigerians,” Mikel said as per the Guardian.

“My main aim is to come here to show my appreciation and to thank him for all the things he has been doing for the people and also to support him in whatever future political positions he wants to go into.

“I will like to be there to support him, to be there by his side through this journey for him to achieve whatever he wants which is for the betterment of Nigeria.

“What better person to lead the youths than him, because he has been doing all these good works and that is why I am here to see whatever way I can come in.

“To get the youths together to know and see how we can make things better for our country and how we can align to achieve all that”

Bello, meanwhile, is delighted with the visit from the former Super Eagles captain and hopes to work with him to improve the economy, healthcare, and security among others.

“We can always come from our comfort zone to support each other. If we do not take charge we are going to blame ourselves tomorrow. The opportunity has come and it is now, not a second later,” he said.

“So you are going to integrate with us, not just as the superstar, Mikel Obi, but as one who will be in tune with what is happening at home politically.

“In the western world, because they have political stability that is why there is safety and security. We can as well do the same. First economic stability that will guarantee security and safety and then every other thing will follow.

“Even if it is just to talk, you have millions of followers, our achievements are online where you can click, take your time to go through.

“When you go through, send it through your social media handles and tell your advocates and let them see it.”

Mikel currently plays for Stoke City and was recently handed a contract extension after delivering impressive performances during his debut season with the Championship side.