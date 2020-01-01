Mikel helps Stoke City bag second Championship win of the season against Luton Town

The former Chelsea midfielder played a crucial role in the middle of the park as the Potters secured maximum points at Kenilworth Road

John Obi Mikel helped grab their second win in the Championship this season with a 2-0 victory over Luton Town on Saturday.

The former captain delivered an impressive performance in midfield as the Potters kept a clean sheet on the road.

After a goalless first-half, efforts from Steven Fletcher and Nick Powell in the 46th and 55th minutes respectively secured all three points.

Mikel was in action for the entire duration and he has played every minute of Stoke City’s league matches in this campaign - 450 minutes.

During the game, the 33-year-old managed the best pass accuracy for the Potters with 82.1 per cent, the second-highest tackles (3) and three clearances.

midfielder Badou Ndiaye was an unused substitute in the encounter while DR Congo descent Kazenga LuaLua also watched on from Luton Town’s bench.

Mikel will shift his focus to Wednesday when Stoke City welcome Barnsley to bet365 Stadium for their next Championship fixture.

The victory fired Michael O'Neill's side to eighth in the league table with eight points after five matches.