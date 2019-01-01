Middendorp won't comment on Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers Khune and Akpeyi

The former FC Augsburg coach is not carried away with Amakhosi's dream start in the PSL this season

head coach Ernst Middendorp refused to reveal whether Itumeleng Khune will be fit to start the team's clash with on Tuesday.

The accomplished goalkeeper was included in Amakhosi's 18-man squad for the first time since December 2018, when the Soweto giants faced SuperSport United on Saturday.

Khune has recovered from a shoulder injury which he sustained at training at the end of 2018.

Middendorp indicated international Daniel Akpeyi could keep his place in the team for the midweek Premier Soccer League ( ) clash, but didn't confirm any details about who will start at Newlands Stadium.

"Khune was in the squad and wanted to feel the team environment‚ which he hasn’t had since December last year," Middendorp told the media.

"He needs to be put in step-by-step but Daniel Akpeyi had a good game."

Chiefs have made good start to the new PSL season and remain undefeated, having recorded two wins and one draw, placing joint top the league standings.

However, Middendorp feels the Naturena-based giants still have a long way to go as the experienced coach looks to end the team's four-year trophy drought.

“We still have a long way to go. We’re aware that there will be ups and downs but at the end of the day‚" Middendorp added.

"It’s about the progression of the team over the long season with the players we have."