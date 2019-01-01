Michael Uchebo looking forward to Enugu Rangers debut against MFM

The Flying Antelopes gangling striker has expressed his delight at making the team’s trip to Lagos for a date with the Olukoya Boys

Enugu Rangers new signing, Michael Uchebo could make his debut for the club on Wednesday against MFM in a Week Four league tie after he made his team’s squad for the game in Lagos.

The Flying Antelopes completed the acquisition of the former VVV Venlo striker at the beginning of the season and he even played for them in the Super Cup which they lost narrowly to Lobi Stars but he has not been able to play for them in the Caf Confederation Cup because his registration was not finalised before deadline.

He brought so much dynamism and urgency to Rangers attack in the Super Cup game against the Pride of Benue and his explosive acceleration down the flank can give their opposition headache especially when he is included from the group stage of the second-tier club competition.

The striker revealed that he has been waiting patiently for his first official game for Rangers after the Super Cup game in October and he is in the right frame of mind to help his team help team to record a good result in Lagos.

“I am looking forward to the day I will play for my team again because it is my desire to help this team achieve something meaning again,” Uchebo told Goal.

“I am happy that we have started the season well with the games we have won and drawn. These results have given us the right confidence and boost ahead of the league season. It has been a difficult wait but I am delighted that everything has been going according to plan and other players have really stepped up to help the team.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I made the right decision after I decided to come back home to reshape my career. I started my career here and I am delighted that I was received with open hands. I will continue to do my best support my team and the decision of the officials here.”