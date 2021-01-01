Michael Olunga: Kashiwa Reysol striker has already arrived at Al Duhail SC

The towering Kenya striker will soon be unveiled by the league champions in Qatar

striker Michael Olunga is on the verge of signing for Al Duhail SC of .

A leaked photo of the player in the Al Duhail jersey has already been revealed across by QSL Newss and Goal now understands the player will officially be unveiled in the coming days.

According to QSL Newss, the striker could even feature against Xavi-managed Al-Sadd on Tuesday, January 12.

A source privy to the transfer has told Goal in an exclusive interview Olunga has finally left Kashiwa Reysol of and will pen a four-year deal with the Qatari champions.

“He has already arrived in Qatar and what remains now is for him to be unveiled,” the source told Goal. “He has discussed everything including contractual terms and he is happy to move to the Gulf after almost three years in Japan.”

Last week it was reported in Japan that Kashiwa Reysol have already accepted a transfer fee of 7 million Euros (approximately Ksh890m) from the Qatari club.

A source close to Olunga told Goal a move to Qatar could be in the offing but he refused to divulge more details.

“What I know, Olunga’s club Reysol and Al-Duhail have been in talks for a possible move for the player but I don’t want to give out details or how far they have reached in the negotiations,” the source told Goal.

The former striker recently clinched the Golden Boot in the Japanese J-1 League after notching 28 goals from 32 matches while in the 2019 season, he finished with 27 league goals as Reysol ended the J2 season as champions, winning promotion to the first division.

Al-Duhail formerly Lekhwiya SC, is a Qatari sports club that plays in the Qatar Stars League. The club is based in the Duhail district in the city of Doha and plays its home games at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and is the first team in Qatari football to win the first division title on its debut season.

They are currently sitting second on the 12-team table with 27 points from 13 matches, eight fewer than table-toppers Al Sadd, who are on 35 points.