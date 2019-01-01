Michael Ohanu upbeat about MFM’s chances against Kwara United

The former Afonja Warrior is hopeful that his team will be victorious when they welcome the Ilorin based outfit to Lagos

MFM’s Michael Ohanu believes his team will triumph over Kwara United in Wednesday’s Nigeria topflight game.

The visitors were held 1-1 by Sunshine Stars in their first game of the season, while the Olukoya Boys bowed 2-0 to Enyimba.

Going into this encounter, both teams are in dire need of a win and the forward believes his Lagos based outfit will secure the maximum points at home.

“If you watch our last match we lost that match, so myself and my teammates will put in our best and work very hard because this is our home,” Ohanu told MFM media.

“Kwara United drew their last home game and they are coming with everything to make sure that they get a point here.

“But I believe in what our coach has said, the encouragement and the hard work we have been putting together. So I believe we will come out victorious.”