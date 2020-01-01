Michael Karamor: Sofapaka FC sign Nigeria attacker from Lagos Athletico FC

The forward comes in to bolster Batoto ba Mungu's attacking department for the upcoming campaign

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side FC have completed the signing of striker Michael Tuborlayefa Karamor.

The 2009 league champions have been busy in the transfer market as they rebuild for the new season. It is for this reason they have gone to West Africa to get an attacker who will help them get goals.

"Nigerian International Karamor Tuborlayefa Michael has signed a two-year deal to join us ahead of the 2020/21 season," Sofapaka posted on their official website on Monday.

"The forward joins the club from Nigerian side Lagos Athletico for the next two seasons.

"Karamor becomes the club’s fifth signing after having secured the services of Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Roy Okal, and Paul Kiongera.

"Welcome Karamor."

A couple of days ago, club president Elly Kalekwa confirmed the signing of Armee Patriotique Rwandaise Football Club (APR) defender Isaac Mitima.

Batoto ba Mungu have been active in the market, bringing in players who they feel can help them challenge for the league title next season.

The Kenyan side have confirmed the Army defender is now their player for the 2020/21 season.

"Mitima is now our player after signing a two-year contract with us," Kalekwa told Goal last week.

"He is an experienced defender who will help in tightening our back four; his signing is good news to us and the fans at large because he will strengthen the team.

"He is landing in the country soon to join the team."

The Congolese businessman once again reiterated his desire to see the team win the KPL title for the first time since 2009.

"We want to have a competitive squad made of quality players for the new season," Kalekwa continued.

"The league title is top of our priority and it is the reason why we are going for players who can help us achieve that."

The Kenyan outfit paid Ksh 1 million to get the services of the defender.

Last season, Batoto ba Mungu pushed for a 10th place finish after managing to collect 31 points from the 23 matches played.

The John Baraza-led charges managed to win eight matches, drawing seven and losing eight.