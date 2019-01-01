Michael Emenalo: Monaco sporting director leaves role by mutual consent

The French club announced the Nigerian’s departure after almost two years in the job

Michael Emenalo has left his role of sporting director at after nearly two years in the job, the side have confirmed.

The Nigerian, who was appointed in November 2017 after leaving in the same month, showed his gratitude to the club and wished them well for the season.

The club later confirmed that he has been replaced by Olga Dementeva.

"I want to thank AS Monaco for giving me the opportunity to discover the French championship and wish the club and supporters a great 2019/2020,” Emenalo told the club's official website.

Monaco narrowly avoided relegation in 2018/19 on the final day, and were beaten 3-0 by in their season opener on Friday.

Emenalo spent a decade at Chelsea, after joining them in 2007, where he worked in the scouting and coaching departments.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, the West London club won the , three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the League Cup and the .

The 54-year-old played for Major League Soccer side San Jose Clash in the mid-1990s before moving to Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv in 1998.

Emenalo, who made 14 appearances for , represented the Super Eagles at the 1994 World Cup in the USA.