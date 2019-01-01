Mia Khalifa includes Aaron Mooy in her list of favourite footballers

The celebrity football supporter revealed her surprising love for the Premier League playmaker

Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has a fan in Mia Khalifa with the former adult film actress listing the Huddersfield Town star as one of her favourite footballers.

Khalifa, who is a mad West Ham supporter, revealed her admiration for the 28-year-old Socceroo, alongside legends David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane.

She likened Mooy to Toronto Raptors NBA star Kawhi Leonard who also shies away from media but is the most vital part of his team.

"[Aaron Mooy] is like the Kawhi Leonard of football. He acts like him - he's kind of camera shy, he's a little goofy but you never see it," Khalifa told Arsenal Fan TV.

"I don't know, he reminds me of him. Kawhi Leonard is a good guy."

Mooy is currently out injured until the start of February with a knee complaint and is missing Australia's Asian Cup title defence in the UAE.

Huddersfield could use green and gold playmaker's talent currently as they sit bottom of the table in the Premier League - eight points adrift from safety with 16 games to play.

The ex-Melbourne City midfielder joined Huddersfield on loan from Manchester City in 2016 before making the move permanent a year later. He's gone on to make 105 total appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

Huddersfield's coach David Wagner resigned on Monday despite snapping an eight-game league losing streak with a draw in their last match at Cardiff City.