Mhango: Not too late for Malawi star to leave Orlando Pirates for Europe - Agent Makaab

Orlando Pirates striker Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango's agent, Mike Makaab believes his client still has a good chance of plying his trade in Europe.



The Malawi international had dazzled at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon as he scored three goals in three matches and only Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar (6) has scored more than the Flames star so far.



The biggest football tournament in Africa has given Mhango a platform to show what he is capable of having fallen out of favour at Pirates this season. Makaab has lauded the former Lamontville Golden Arrows star as a top-class player.



“Pirates have exercised his option so he will continue with them [until 2023]. What’s important without going into too much detail, is that I think he let himself down with his performances after such a fantastic previous season [2019/20 season]," Makaab told iDiski Times.



“He acknowledges that. He’s brave enough to. He’s man enough to acknowledge that, you can’t blame that club at all, Gaba knows – but he’s a quality player, he’s a really top-class player.



"Afcon has shown what a really good striker he is. It’s my belief, not hope, that this will be the catalyst for us to see what Gaba is really capable of doing and I think he can really grow from the fantastic season he had at Pirates previously.”



The Chiweta-born player, who scored a contender for the 2021 Afcon Goal of the Tournament against Morocco on Tuesday night, played an instrumental role in helping the Flames reach the knockout phase for the first time.



Mhango is set to turn 30 in September this year, but Makaab strongly believes his client's age will not stop European clubs from making a move for the 2019/20 PSL Golden Boot award winner.



“I’m looking forward to seeing him back in action but he’s going to have to work his socks off like every other player, who wants to make the grade. I don’t think it’s too late for him to ply his trade in Europe,” he continued.



“Age has become insignificant when it comes to transfers, it depends on his performances and he’s in a position, playing as a front-man, where when you do well, it’s seen – unlike a defender or a hard-working midfielder.



“Sometimes you only see what they do when you look at stats and really analyse them. But a striker when he’s banging in the goals, everybody takes notice. So I think Gaba will bounce back and we’ll see the real Mhango when he gets back to South Africa," the retired professional coach added.



“When we brought him to South Africa from Malawi, we always thought in our heart he was a bit special and it’s just now up to him to convert that brilliance into consistency. He needs to work harder and he knows that.”