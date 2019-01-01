Mfon Udoh scores as Akwa United record a convincing victory

After firing blanks during the international break, the captain is finally getting it right again

Captain Mfon Udoh got one of the goals on Thursday as Akwa United romped to a 4-1 victory in their latest pre-season match against Conwems Academy at the football pitch of the House of Assembly Complex, Uyo.

Udoh failed to score a goal during his run of games with the team both in the African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers and the Wafu tournament in .

However, the record goalscorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) showed a glimpse of what he could provide in the new season.

Aniekeme Okon's first-half strike gave the Promise Keepers the lead but it was cancelled out just before the break by the ambitious non-league side as the game went into the break tied at 1-1.

The half-time talk paid off as Akwa United ran riot in the second half.

Samuel Matthias began the rout with a sublime free-kick before Super Eagles player Udoh tapped in to make it 3-1.

Aniekeme Okon sealed the victory; scoring his second of the game to hand the two-time Aiteo Cup champions a comfortable 4-1 victory.

John Obuh’s men had beaten 1-0 last Sunday at the same venue and are using the series of practice games to get in shape for the 2019/2020 NPFL campaign which commences on November 3.

Akwa United will be starting the season with an away game against newly-promoted Warri .