MFM’s Ilechukwu wary of Enugu Rangers’ threat

The Olukoya Boys face the Flying Antelopes in Wednesday’s game and the coach has disclosed that there would be no margin for errors

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has revealed that MFM are very prepared to Enugu Rangers in Wednesday’s NPFL clash.

The Flying Antelopes are impressive on the continent where they remain unbeaten in the Caf Confederation Cup after six matches – with their latest outing a 2-1 victory over Bantu Fc.

As they continue quest for glory in Africa, they face a tough test in the Nigeria elite division with a clash with the Agege Stadium lords.

However, coach Ilechukwu is wary of the threat the visitors can pose and has assured that his boys will put up a good fight on Wednesday.

“We are prepared very well to face Rangers in [Wednesday] game and we are not going to leave any stone unturned because the three points is very important,” Ilechukwu told MFM media.

“As you can see there were a lot of draws and as well away win in Sunday’s games and it shows everybody is doing well to get results. We have prepared very well. We have a lot of good preparation knowing fully well that Rangers is a very good side.

“Rangers have one of the best coaches in Nigeria without any sentiment and when the best coach is around he must gather the best players as well.

“They have a lot of quality players but we want to maintain our home record because is very important to us.

Article continues below

“You know this is an abridged league and I know from the beginning that the Rangers game will be tough but for me and my players it’s a must win game for us. Inasmuch as they have quality players, we as well, we are coming up and our game is improving, the understanding is there.

“We have had close to three to four days rest because of Lobi’s Caf Champions League engagement and I think that’s a big advantage for us.”