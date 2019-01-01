MFM striker Adeniji Kabiru set for loan move to Sunshine Stars ahead of NPFL season

The Olukoya Boys are ready to allow their striker to join one of their rivals for a deal worth N2m

Professional Football League ( ) side MFM have indicated they are ready to release one of their strikers, Adeniji Kabiru, to for a loan deal worth N2 million ahead of the 2019/20 season.

According to a statement by the Olukoya Boys on Sunday, the Owena Whales are expected to reach an agreement for the loan deal of Adeniji before the new season commences.

Adeniji joined the Lagos-based team from Fabulous FC before the commencement of the 2018/19 season on a two-year deal.

The fast-paced striker made his debut in the NPFL last season for the Olukoya Boys when he came on as a substitute for Michael Ohanu, scoring in the encounter.

Since then, the former Stationery Stores of Lagos forward became an integral member of MFM under Fidelis Ilechukwu last season, scoring five goals in 16 appearances as a rookie in the Nigerian top-flight.

Sources at MFM have stated that If the deal with Sunshine Stars falls through, the striker would be recalled by the Lagos-based side.

"They [Sunshine Stars] have shown interest and we are ready to do business but if they fail to meet our demands, we may be forced to call the deal off," a top official with the Olukoya Boys told Goal.

Since the exit of coach Ilechukwu to Heartland, MFM have lost several of their players.