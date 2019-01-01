MFM still have a lot to do, says Fidelis Ilechuwkwu

Despite the Olukoya Boys’ triumph over Kwara United, their tactician is not carried away and feels there are rooms for improvement

MFM coach Fidelis Ilechuwu says there is room for improvement despite his side’s 2-0 victory over Kwara United on Wednesday.

Segun Alebiosu’s own goal plus Adeniji Kabiru’s strike was all the Olukoya Boys needed to grind out their first win of the NPFL season after a faulty start against Enyimba.

FT: MFM FC 2-0 Kwara United.



49' Segun Alebiosu (Own goal) ⚽

76' Adeniji Kabir ⚽#NPFL19 #MFMKWA — MFMFCLagos (@MFMFC_Lagos) January 16, 2019

“Generally, I think we still have a lot of work to do in our team,” Ilechukwu told MFM media.

“Lapses are still showing; the compactness, combination and the ball possession are still very poor so I think we have a lot of work to do this week.

“Going forward, we have to work on converting chances, first goal was an own goal, second goal was good goal.

“So, we really need to work, if we can score goals I think we can do better than this in other games.”

The coach also showered encomium on Kabiru who made a scoring debut for the hosts after replacing Akanni Elijah in the second half.

“I am proud of him because he was sick before today but I told him before the game that he needs to prepare and he gave a good account of himself."

MFM face Caf Champions League campaigner, Lobi Stars in their next Nigeria topflight outing.