MFM, Enyimba set for friendly in Lagos ahead of NPFL kickoff

The People’s Elephant are intensifying their preparations for their Caf Confederation Cup assignment

Professional Football League clubs, MFM and are set for a friendly game on Thursday at Agege Stadium, Lagos.

While the immediate task ahead of the People’s Elephant is their two-legged Caf Confederation Cup play-off round tie against TS Galaxy, the Olukoya Boys are trying to find their bearings under their new manager Tony Bolus brought in to replace Fidelis Ilechukwu now in charge at Heartland.

Enyimba and MFM played each other twice in last season’s abridged season and Usman Abd’Allah’s men won their home tie before they were forced to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the ‘Soccer Temple’.

Enyimba are presently having a closed camping exercise in Ota, Ogun State and one of their centre-backs Abiodun Adebayo told Goal they are leaving no stone unturned for their continental assignment as well as their league title defence.

“Yes, we are in camp now, every member of the team is working extra hard to see that we achieve all our targets this season,” he told Goal in an interview.

In the recently released NPFL matchday 1 fixtures, Enyimba are meant to face Nasarwa United while MFM travel to Okigwe to battle against the Naze Millionaires now handled by their erstwhile manager.