MFM coach Bolus admits lapses despite away win against Heartland

The manager of the Olukoya Boys gives a review of his team’s performance in the first game of the new campaign

MFM coach Tony Bolus has hailed the performance of his team in their season-opener away to Heartland on Sunday at the Okigwe Stadium, Owerri.

The Olukoya Boys secured a 1-0 victory over the Naze Millionaires and while Bolus is happy with the performance, he has stated his team needs to improve as there were a number of noticeable lapses in that famous victory.

“There were lapses in the team despite the victory so we will go back home to the drawing board and right our wrongs,” the coach told the club website in an interview.

"We had opportunities to be two to three goals up but we failed to make them count although they had theirs also but our goalkeeper was great in goal today (Sunday).

“All the same we still need to work on the team to prepare for FC Ifeanyiubah,”

The Olukoya Boys gave a good account of themselves against the Naze Millionaires on Sunday as they claimed the only win on the opening day of the Professional Football League

While Clement Ogwu scored the only goal, it was Lagos-based team goalkeeper Folarin Abayomi that denied the hosts with breathtaking saves and earned the man-of-the-match award.

“I need to appreciate my boys for their effort today (Sunday) and for keeping and playing to instructions. They maintained the tempo of the game from the beginning to the end of the game," he added.

“They were able to keep their cool and the ball and I appreciate their effort a lot and I believe it's going to continue till the end of the season."