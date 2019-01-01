MFL president urges teams to be ready for ECP implementation in 2020

Datuk Hamidin reminds the teams in the Malaysian League to study their own financial structure prior to signing new players in line with ECP demands.

Starting next year Malaysian Football League (MFL) will implement Economic Control Programme (ECP) that is seen as the best formula to help teams combat debt problems particularly when it comes to arrears in salaries, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) and Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM).

ECP is a programme that has been practiced in the Spanish Laliga is seen as the perfect tool to help educate teams in Malaysia to spend within their means, and will be implemented in stages until the complete roll-out targeted for the 2021 season.

MFL president Datuk Hamidin is urging all teams to be ready with the ECP implementation and he sees the upcoming briefing in November by the advisors of ECP in PricewaterhouseCoppers Risk Services, Laliga and MFL as the right opportunity for teams to understand further on the what is required.

"I'm hopeful that all teams are ready for the ECP because I believe that is in the best interest of the teams. We are serious in wanting to help teams to better manage their finances so that the debt problems will be a thing of the past. So I must remind the teams to first understand their own financial structures before signing any new players for next season.

"That is because the contracts that are signed here on will have an impact on the teams in complying to the ECP in years to come. So I urge all teams to get in touch with MFL if they have any questions to raise on ECP during the upcoming briefing.

"MFL intend to be strict with the execution as this has been planned for a long time to be the foundation of Malaysian football's future stability in line with the execution of the Next50 MFL program," said Hamidin in his press release.

Even though the ECP is essentially based on the concept in Laliga, MFL has taken into consideration of their partners in the organisation to ensure that it is customised for the Malaysian League. Some of the teams like Negeri Sembilan, , Kelantan, FC and Johor Darul Ta'zim have met with MFL to share their feedback on ECP.

Laliga first implemented this program back in 2012 when the league itself had debts of over €600 million including €90 million in players salaries arrears alone. With the ECP in place, Laliga managed to free the competing teams from debt to €90 million in 2012 and eventually to zero by 2017.

Thus this ECP has managed to save the 42 clubs in Laliga from going bankrupt, making it successful program that will hopefully help to alleviate the persistent financial problem that is faced by teams in Malaysia.

