MFL keeping a stern eye on the Perlis situation

Perlis FA have to produce their complete financial situation to Malaysian Football League by February 15 or risk big punishments being handed down.

The situation rumbles on for Perlis Football Association (PFA) as their financial difficulties continues to dominate the headlines. A new management at PFA is struggling to cope with the arrears of past players as well as the current ones, with some of the players like Safee Sali already looking for a way out.

Perlis lost their opening 2019 Premier League match to UKM FC 1-2 last weekend as the squad of players bereft of the likes of Badhri Radzi and Khyril Muhymeen were not part of the squad. They will have another away game to content with this week as they go up against UiTM FC on Friday.

On Thursday, MFL chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam met with PFA's president Datuk Amizal Shaifit to discuss the situation and look to find way to resolve it for the good of the league. A date has now been set for PFA to come up with the necessary documents to avoid punishment from MFL.

"We are following up with PFA and have given them a first reminder that February 15 is the date that us as the secretariat will submit the report to the MFL board of directors for subsequent actions. But this isn't just a PFA issue but also involving all the teams that are currently facing problems in their registration due to late payments and such."

"We are always in contact with all teams, following their developments and understanding the issues faced by a team that are under a new management. PFA have explained by the delay is happening and this meeting gives a room for their management to understand the role of MFL as well as reaffirm their responsibility to setttle the problem immediately." said Kevin in the press release.

Perlis was one of three teams that Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) suggested to MFL to be promoted from the FAM League alongside Kuching FA and ATM. MFL ultimately were the ones that looked at the proposal and what the Perlis management had to offer and decided to promote them.

Last season saw a similiar turmoil in the Premier League when Kuantan FA were expelled from the league following their inability to pay the salaries of their players and staff. If uncheck, something similar could threaten to paint the league in a bad light for the second straight season.

