Mexx Meerdink repays his place in the starting line-up with a goal on Clasie’s long-awaited return

AZ picked up three points on Saturday evening. In Alkmaar, Leeroy Echteld’s side proved too strong for Fortuna Sittard, winning 2-0. Jordy Clasie made his return to the pitch after six months out with injury. However, the victory does not see the club climb the table. The Alkmaar side remain sixth.

Fortuna Sittard had to do without a number of key players on Saturday evening. Justin Hubner and Justin Lonwijk were not in the squad due to the ‘passportgate’ scandal, and Mohammed Ihattaren was unfit. AZ were without Peer Koopmeiners, Jizz Hornkamp and Ro-Zangelo Daal.

AZ got off to a flying start on Saturday evening. The team took the lead at their home ground, the AFAS Stadium, after just eleven minutes. Following good build-up play from Weslley Patati and Isak Jensen, Mexx Meerdrink finished from close range.





Four minutes later, the Alkmaar side were already 2-0 up. Sven Mijnans was completely unmarked when he received the ball on the edge of the box, before blasting it high into the net.

Fortuna Sittard came out of the dressing room with a spring in their step. A cross from Kristoffer Peterson to the unmarked Lance Duijvestijn saw the Limburgers create a dangerous chance, but Jeroen Zoet managed to tip the ball away from the corner. Shortly afterwards, Paul Gladon came close again from a corner, but Zoet made another fine save on the line.

The visitors then looked set to break the deadlock on three occasions. Zoet managed to punch away a sharply cut-in cross, but accidentally hit Shawn Adewoye in the process, causing the ball to fall at the feet of Duijvestijn, who was able to tap it in from close range. However, the midfielder, on loan from Sparta, was offside, so the celebrations were cut short.

Eighteen minutes from time, Jordy Clasie made his return for AZ. He had been sidelined for the past six months due to an ankle injury.