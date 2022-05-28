Mexico vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Jose Peseiro begins his reign as Super Eagles’ handler as the West Africans square up against El Tri

Nigeria take on Mexico in a high-profile international friendly slated for the United States of America.

Understandably, the Super Eagles go into this fixture with revenge in mind having bowed 4-0 to the Mexicans last time out.

Parading a team dominated by Nigeria Professional Football League players, the West Africans were blown aside by the Concacaf country at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the past.

For Gerardo Martino’s men this time, the fixture will help them prepare for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.

The North Americans - who will be featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - have been zoned against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C.

Game Mexico vs Nigeria Date Sunday, May 29 Time 01:00 WAT

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Ochoa, Talavera, Cota, Acevedo Defenders Moreno, Gallardo, N. Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Dominguez, Arteaga, Aguirre, Angulo, K. Álvarez, Vasquez, J. Araujo, Reyes Midfielders Guardado, Herrera, E. Alvarez, Pineda, Gutierrez, Antuna, Alvarado, Romo, Lainez, Cordova, Beltrán, Lira, Sánchez, Chavez Forwards Jimenez, Corona, Pizarro, Martin, Vega, Gimenez, Flores

Potential Mexico XI: Acevedo, Angulo, Alvarez, Aguirre, Chavez, Cordova, Reyes, Alvarado, Zendejas, Sanchez, Gimenez

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Okoye, Adeyinka, Olorunleke, Adeleye Defenders Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Bassey, Awaziem, Abdullahi, Ali, Buhari Midfielders Etebo, Aribo, Iwobi, Madu, Babatunde, Okechukwu, Tijani, Yusuf Forwards Musa, Chukwueze, Lookman, Simon, Sadiq, Dennis, Dessers, Mbaoma, Rafiu

Potential Nigeria XI: Ojo, Ajayi, Awaziem, Buhari, Bassey, Etebo, Iwobi, Aribo, Dessers, Lookman





Match Preview

Nigeria face this high profile encounter against Mexico without some high profile players.

While Rangers’ Leon Balogun pulled out due to an injury against Hearts in last week’s Scottish Cup final, captain Ahmed Musa, Spain-based Samuel Chukwueze, and FC Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi pulled out for personal reasons.

Belgium based Alhassan Yusuf will not be making his Super Eagles debut with former U23 skipper Azubuike Okechukwu and Samson Tijani also pulling out in the dying minutes.

Regardless, newly appointed Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro would be aiming to begin his reign on a winning note.

Everton star Alex Iwobi claimed the team has a point to prove despite their failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

“Everybody is psyched up for the game, it’s another opportunity to represent your country,” Iwobi told NFF TV.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been playing because obviously, I missed the World Cup qualifiers but I’m back again.

“It’s not just me that is hungry, the local players are hungry to prove a point so we are going to represent and do our best for the country hopefully we will get the result that we want.

“We know we missed out on Qatar, but it is our time now to make things right.”

Despite playing with a depleted squad, Peseiro’s men are expected to put up a good show against the North Africans in the United States of America.