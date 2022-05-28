Mexico vs Nigeria: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview
Nigeria take on Mexico in a high-profile international friendly slated for the United States of America.
Understandably, the Super Eagles go into this fixture with revenge in mind having bowed 4-0 to the Mexicans last time out.
Parading a team dominated by Nigeria Professional Football League players, the West Africans were blown aside by the Concacaf country at the Los Angeles Coliseum in the past.
For Gerardo Martino’s men this time, the fixture will help them prepare for the 2022 Fifa World Cup billed for Qatar.
Editors' Picks
- Liverpool shouldn't increase Salah contract offer & they'll have replacement lined up for Egyptian & Mane, says James
- Liverpool vs Madrid: The Champions League's mentality monsters
- Barcelona's Aubameyang: I was hoping to catch impressive Arsenal in the Champions League
- How Benfica became Tottenham to help Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League
The North Americans - who will be featuring at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - have been zoned against Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Group C.
|Game
|Mexico vs Nigeria
|Date
|Sunday, May 29
|Time
|01:00 WAT
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
This match will be live-streamed on fubo TV (try for free)
You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|AIT, SuperSport
|NFF TV, fubo TV (try for free)
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Mexico squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ochoa, Talavera, Cota, Acevedo
|Defenders
|Moreno, Gallardo, N. Araujo, Montes, Sanchez, Dominguez, Arteaga, Aguirre, Angulo, K. Álvarez, Vasquez, J. Araujo, Reyes
|Midfielders
|Guardado, Herrera, E. Alvarez, Pineda, Gutierrez, Antuna, Alvarado, Romo, Lainez, Cordova, Beltrán, Lira, Sánchez, Chavez
|Forwards
|Jimenez, Corona, Pizarro, Martin, Vega, Gimenez, Flores
Potential Mexico XI: Acevedo, Angulo, Alvarez, Aguirre, Chavez, Cordova, Reyes, Alvarado, Zendejas, Sanchez, Gimenez
|Position
|Nigeria squad
|Goalkeepers
|Okoye, Adeyinka, Olorunleke, Adeleye
|Defenders
|Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Ajayi, Bassey, Awaziem, Abdullahi, Ali, Buhari
|Midfielders
|Etebo, Aribo, Iwobi, Madu, Babatunde, Okechukwu, Tijani, Yusuf
|Forwards
|Musa, Chukwueze, Lookman, Simon, Sadiq, Dennis, Dessers, Mbaoma, Rafiu
Potential Nigeria XI: Ojo, Ajayi, Awaziem, Buhari, Bassey, Etebo, Iwobi, Aribo, Dessers, Lookman
Match Preview
Nigeria face this high profile encounter against Mexico without some high profile players.
While Rangers’ Leon Balogun pulled out due to an injury against Hearts in last week’s Scottish Cup final, captain Ahmed Musa, Spain-based Samuel Chukwueze, and FC Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi pulled out for personal reasons.
Belgium based Alhassan Yusuf will not be making his Super Eagles debut with former U23 skipper Azubuike Okechukwu and Samson Tijani also pulling out in the dying minutes.
Regardless, newly appointed Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro would be aiming to begin his reign on a winning note.
Everton star Alex Iwobi claimed the team has a point to prove despite their failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
“Everybody is psyched up for the game, it’s another opportunity to represent your country,” Iwobi told NFF TV.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been playing because obviously, I missed the World Cup qualifiers but I’m back again.
“It’s not just me that is hungry, the local players are hungry to prove a point so we are going to represent and do our best for the country hopefully we will get the result that we want.
“We know we missed out on Qatar, but it is our time now to make things right.”
Despite playing with a depleted squad, Peseiro’s men are expected to put up a good show against the North Africans in the United States of America.