Mexico gets surprise Chaka goal in tight Gold Cup win over El Salvador
Mexico got the result it needed on Sunday night to finish atop Group A in the Gold Cup - but the hero of El Tri's 1-0 victory over El Salvador was unexpectedly right back Luis 'Chaka' Rodriguez, who pushed forward to find the opener.
Rodriguez had scored just one career goal for his country before Sunday, previously netting in a 2019 friendly against Ecuador. After cutting inside his defender in the 26th minute, though, he beat goalkeeper Mario Antonio Martinez with the help of a deflection.
El Tri, who struggled at times to contain El Salvador in the second half, will face the runner-up of Group D - which could be Honduras, Qatar or Panama - in the quarterfinals.