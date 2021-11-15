Lionel Messi will play against Brazil on Tuesday, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has confirmed.

Questions were raised when the Albiceleste captain was called up amid knee injury issues, with Messi having missed two games for Paris Saint-Germain.

He was, however, deemed fit enough to come off the bench in Argentina's previous clash with Uruguay.

What was said?

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Scaloni simply confirmed that Messi would play, putting to bed any speculation that he might have suffered any setbacks in his comeback from injury.

The PSG star originally had to be replaced at half time in October's match against Lille and underwent treatment on his knee in Madrid, with team-mate Leandro Paredes joining him in the Spanish capital.

Paredes also appears to be recovering well from his own injury, with Scaloni adding: “Leandro trained normally. We have to evaluate whether we will include him in the final call.

“He arrived after many days off, but the important thing is that he is coming along well.”

What's at stake?

After a largely uninspiring 1-0 win over Uruguay last time out, Scaloni will be hoping Messi is back to his best after managing only a late 15-minute cameo in that match.

With Argentina sitting second behind Brazil in the World Cup qualifying table, a win over the Selecao would shorten the gap between the two South American powerhouses to just three points.

Brazil, of course, have already qualified for Qatar 2022 following their 1-0 win over Colombia.

