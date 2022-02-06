'Messi's the best player in the world!' - Pochettino has 'no doubts' after PSG's win over Lille

Mauricio Pochettino insists that he never doubted Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, saying after a big performance on Sunday that his fellow Argentine remains "the best player in the world".

Messi has gotten off to a slow start at PSG, but the former Barcelona star shined in a win over Lille.

The Argentine had a goal and an assist in the 5-1 triumph over last season's Ligue 1 champions, and Pochettino says is only a matter of time before Messi truly gets going.

What was said?

"I had no doubts, Leo is the best player in the world," Pochettino said after the match.

"Like anyone, he needs time to adapt. He needed time to recover his best physical shape, after a month without playing because of the Covid.

"It's important that Leo shows such participation and commitment."

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe said everything is starting to come together for PSG while refusing to confirm a summer move to Real Madrid.

"We keep trying to ramp things up," Mbappe told Amazon Prime. "Today it was a lot more complete, there was more movement, and more character as well.

"My decision is not made. I think that playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Even though I'm free to do what I want right now, I'm not going to go and talk to the opponent or do those kinds of things. I'm focused on winning against Real Madrid, trying to make a difference and then we'll see what happens."

Messi's PSG career so far

With Sunday's goal, Messi has now scored twice in Ligue 1, although he does have six goals in all competitions.

Messi has seen life in Ligue 1 slowed by injuries and a positive Covid test, but that hasn't slowed down PSG as they sit atop Ligue 1 with a 13 point lead through 26 games.

They're also still in the Champions League, where PSG will face Messi's former rivals Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

