Mendy warns Chelsea of Manchester City’s Mahrez in Champions League final

The Senegal international has praised the winger and urged the Blues to be wary of him when they slug it out against the Citizens

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy believes Riyad Mahrez will be one of Manchester City’s biggest threats in the final of the Champions League on Saturday.

Mahrez has been one of Africa's most prominent players and was the most influential player during his time at Leicester City, helping them to win the Premier League in 2016 before joining the Citizens in the summer of 2018.

Mendy moved to the Premier League last summer from Rennes, teaming up with the Blues, and has quickly established him with the side.

The Senegal international has made 43 appearances across all competitions since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, including 11 in the Champions League.

Ahead of his side’s encounter with the Citizens, Mendy has praised Mahrez, describing him as one of the best African players.

"I don't think Riyad needs any introduction, he is one of the best African players and he has played at a very high level for several years," Mendy told BBC Sport.

"He's also had a complicated journey and he really didn't give up and he deserves everything that is happening to him.

"He will be one of his side's biggest threats - one of Manchester City's assets.”

Mendy suffered an injury against Aston Villa but he is now fit to play in the Champions League final and revealed his side will do all it takes to win the title.

"This team [Manchester City] deserved this year's league title, they were very good and very consistent throughout the year," he continued.

"They deserve their title and there's no arguing about that but now we are playing a final and it's different. We’ll play for at least 90 minutes. And we will do everything to get this title."

The goalkeeper was unemployed for about a year and recollected his family’s support during the difficult time.

"When I found myself unemployed, it was very difficult," he added.

"It lasted about a year and there were a lot of moments of doubt and a lot of times when you want to stop, but with the support of the family and then the faith in yourself, you manage to push your limits.

"I really took this ordeal in the best possible way to be able to overcome it. A year without a club is a very long time. Training but not being able to play on weekends. That was something very difficult. I couldn't even watch a football match anymore because it was so hard for me.

"And supporting yourself and your family is very complicated. Luckily there was my sister who lives in London, my big brother, my two little brothers, my partner of course, and without forgetting my parents.

"They were a great support to me. My family has always supported me, they were more than important, because I think without them, I would have decided to quit."